Janet Elizabeth Atkinson
1952-06-08 - 2020-08-21
After a long and painful battle with cancer, Janet has ended her own life with the medical assistance in death (MAID) program. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home. Janet was the eldest daughter of the late James Murray Atkinson and Agnes Watson Adie and predeceased by her brother Mark Forrest Atkinson. Janet is survived by her siblings Bruce Atkinson (Priscilla), Irene Wiggett (Peter), Grace Atkinson (Anne), and Ross Atkinson. Janet will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well as dear friends including Sam Howe, Lynn Bearden, Pam Giles, Sharon Comstock, and Deborah Hurst. Janet and family would like to acknowledge the fantastic care provided by Kim from St. Elizabeth's Health Care of Collingwood, Ontario. Janet would like you to know that the Ontario medical system failed her and asks that no donations be made to any cancer serving organization. Donations in lieu of food and flowers will be gratefully received by the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (www.gths.ca) Friends may visit Janet's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
