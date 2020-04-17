Home

Janet Elizabeth BROUSSEAU

Janet Elizabeth BROUSSEAU Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loving family at her side at her father's home at Midland Point on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 59 of Brampton. Cherished long time companion of Bob Seeley. Beloved daughter of John Brousseau and the late Jean. Loving sister of Peter "Pierre" Brousseau (Meghan). Loved aunt of Alanna and Josh. Proud great aunt of Huck. Dear cousin of Barbara Taylor and loving godmother of Kylie. Will be missed by her many friends. Janet was a long time member and past president of the Business & Professional Women's Club of Brampton. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Colin Cochrane, and Bayshore Nurses for their care and compassion shown to Janet. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, a private family graveside service was held at St. John's R.C. Cemetery, Waubaushene. A memorial mass to celebrate Janet's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Janet may be made to the Peel Region Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Canada or to the Salvation Army - Honeychurch Family Life Resource Centre, Brampton, and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
