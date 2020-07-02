1/1
Janet Marie (nee Lahay) KITCHEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of the late Derek Kitchen. Proud and loving mother Melissa Kitchen. Janet is predeceased by her parents Ron and Shirley Lahay. Dear sister of Curtis Lahay (Penny); predeceased by brothers Terry Lahay, David Lahay (Patty-survived), and sister Pamela Lahay. Janet will be missed and lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Comfie Cat Shelter, or to the Canadian Cancer Society Simcoe County through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved