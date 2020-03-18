Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Tronowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Tronowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Tronowicz Obituary
It is with great sadness that family announces the passing of Janet Tronowicz on Monday, March 16, 2020 at age 68. Janet is now reunited with her beloved husband Sidney (2018). For those that knew her, you would know Janet was kind, caring and loving. She was a fighter that never gave up hope; diagnosed with cancer at age 6 she lived a life full of challenges and never complained. Janet in her unassuming way left her mark on the world and in the hearts of those she loved and she will be deeply missed. For her stepdaughter Jennifer she was a hero - "please give dad lots of hugs & kisses...until we meet again...much love." As per her wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Cancer Centre or you can demonstrate kindness as Janet would and do a good deed for someone else, spread love and hope in a time of uncertainty. Friends may visit Janet's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -