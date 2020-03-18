|
It is with great sadness that family announces the passing of Janet Tronowicz on Monday, March 16, 2020 at age 68. Janet is now reunited with her beloved husband Sidney (2018). For those that knew her, you would know Janet was kind, caring and loving. She was a fighter that never gave up hope; diagnosed with cancer at age 6 she lived a life full of challenges and never complained. Janet in her unassuming way left her mark on the world and in the hearts of those she loved and she will be deeply missed. For her stepdaughter Jennifer she was a hero - "please give dad lots of hugs & kisses...until we meet again...much love." As per her wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Cancer Centre or you can demonstrate kindness as Janet would and do a good deed for someone else, spread love and hope in a time of uncertainty. Friends may visit Janet's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 18, 2020