1/1
Janet Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Jan) R. Wade passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife to the late Richard Wade. Mother to Robyn (Randy), Allison (Jason) and Chris (Keri). Dear grandmother of Noah, Selah, Zeke, Eli, Annabelle, Florence, Violet, Sterling, Justice, Pearl, Emerald, Arrow, Abby, Jake and Maggie. Memorial donations in Jan's memory to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. A Visitation Service for both Rick and Jan will be held Friday, September 11 at 7-9 p.m. and Memorial Service Saturday, September 12 at 3 p.m., both held at Mapleview Community Church, Barrie. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Paul Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul F. Kent Funeral Home
16 King Street North
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
(705) 458-4402
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved