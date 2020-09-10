Janet Wade

Janet (Jan) R. Wade passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife to the late Richard Wade. Mother to Robyn (Randy), Allison (Jason) and Chris (Keri). Dear grandmother of Noah, Selah, Zeke, Eli, Annabelle, Florence, Violet, Sterling, Justice, Pearl, Emerald, Arrow, Abby, Jake and Maggie. Memorial donations in Jan's memory to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. A Visitation Service for both Rick and Jan will be held Friday, September 11 at 7-9 p.m. and Memorial Service Saturday, September 12 at 3 p.m., both held at Mapleview Community Church, Barrie. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Paul Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown.



