Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Janis ADAMS

Janis ADAMS Obituary
passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 96th year. Janis, loving husband to Ann, will be sadly missed by his nieces Ingrida, Maija, and Emma, and by his brother in law Brian Mann. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of Janis' life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020
