passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 96th year. Janis, loving husband to Ann, will be sadly missed by his nieces Ingrida, Maija, and Emma, and by his brother in law Brian Mann. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of Janis' life will take place at a later date.
