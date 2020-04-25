|
Passed away suddenly at her home in Barrie on March 21, 2020 in her 71st year. Survived by her son Elvis Heutink and daughter-in-law Ingrid Van Wort. Loving and proud Grandmother to Nathon and Haley and Great-grandmother to Isabella. Sister to Fred, Ellen and Harry. Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Hetty Heutink. Tina was hardworking and her love of art made it easy for her to make stained glass that will live on in homes and churches across Simcoe County. Nothing was more important to Tina than her family. She will be sadly missed. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the RVH Foundation through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 25, 2020