Home

POWERED BY

Services
JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE
152 Bradford Street
Barrie, ON L4N 3B5
(705) 722-6656
Resources
More Obituaries for Jantina HEUTINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jantina HEUTINK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jantina HEUTINK Obituary
Passed away suddenly at her home in Barrie on March 21, 2020 in her 71st year. Survived by her son Elvis Heutink and daughter-in-law Ingrid Van Wort. Loving and proud Grandmother to Nathon and Haley and Great-grandmother to Isabella. Sister to Fred, Ellen and Harry. Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Hetty Heutink. Tina was hardworking and her love of art made it easy for her to make stained glass that will live on in homes and churches across Simcoe County. Nothing was more important to Tina than her family. She will be sadly missed. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the RVH Foundation through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jantina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -