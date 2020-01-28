Home

Jason Andre Molyneaux Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jason Molyneaux of Innisfil was in his 47th year. Jason is survived by mom Paula and dad Carrol; brothers Jerry and Carl and the late Jeff. Loving partner of Melissa; daughter Tayler, and sons Devin, and Andrew. Also survived by mother of the children Sandra. Friends may call at the Innisfil Funeral Home 7910 Yonge St., Stroud on Saturday February 8th from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Liver Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020
