Passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 at the age of 43. Jason was the much loved son of Lori St. Amant and her husband Rod. Devoted father of Lilly and Aiden. Much loved brother of Christa. Dear grandson of Lorna Murray and the late Jim. He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as several very good friends. By request of the family, memorial donations to "Shelter Now" would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place. A small family service will follow. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 6, 2020.