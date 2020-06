Passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 at the age of 43. Jason was the beloved son of Bob Dyment. Brother of Christa and Katelyn. Loving father of Lilly and Aiden. Grandson of the late Barbara and Gordon Dyment. He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his mum of many years Brenda. Jason never forgot family and we will never forget him.



