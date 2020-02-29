|
It is with great sadness that the family of Jason Brabant announces his passing on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the young age of 44. Jason will be lovingly remembered by his father Gary, mother Jacquie (Dino), big sisters Tina (Daniel) and Melissa (Chris), two beautiful children Cinteanna and Nicholas, his nieces Kayla (Travis) and Tatiana, nephew Christian, three great nieces, two great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Jay was a kind soul with such a soft heart. Jason worked alongside his father for many years to which he took much pride. Jay enjoyed the outdoors regardless of the season and had so much compassion towards animals. If only we could go back in time... if only we could take away the sadness that now has become us. Although if this sadness brings upon you some peace, then spread your wings... FLY, fly your beautiful soul to the highest mountain top and look down upon us... guide us, guide us until we meet again dear angel! Jason, you will be forever missed by so many, yet in our hearts your presence will live on Forever. Rest in Peace our Love. Visitation and a funeral service were held at the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020