passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice at the age of 46. Jason was born in Meaford to parents Dorothy and Bob LeClair. He will be remembered as the proud and loving father of Keegan and Jacob and brother of Shaun (Jennifer) LeClair and Bobbi-Jo Grummett (Mark Brown). Jason will be deeply missed by his many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. As per his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jason's life will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion - Collingwood. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Jason's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020