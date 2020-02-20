Home

Jasper David Leaist

Jasper David Leaist In Memoriam
In loving memory of our sweet baby Jasper, born still on March 10, 2017. We forgot to read the fine print, when we signed up to be your Dad and Mom. We thought it would be hugs and smiles and quite a lot of fun. We didn't see the bit that read of pain, loss, and despair. We didn't know that you'd be gone, and that life would feel unfair. But we are still your family, and we miss you every day. And if we had read the fine print, we would have signed up anyway. Love Daddy, Mommy, and big brother Emmett
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020
