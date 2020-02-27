|
It is with an emptiness in our hearts that we announce Jean Alexis McNeil, age 66. Passed away peacefully after a courageous year long battle with her family by her side. Daughter to Herbert Neil Wilton and Elizabeth Jean Wilton (deceased). Mom was a beautiful soul who loved to open the imaginations of her grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally, to a world filled with hopes, aspirations and dreams. She did so by sharing tea parties, quests, and fairy stories. Mom was an amazing, fun, and loving woman who found joy in being active, adventurous and enjoying her favourite show Supernatural (Non Timebo Mala), she was a dancing queen. She had a passion for reading, baking, crafts, and her favourite Sunday drives with her soulmate. She created stories that will live on to be remembered. Mom worked for the public service for 26 unwavering years, in which she advocated on behalf of veterans for their rights and compensation deserved. She was a staunch union representative helping her fellow employees, guiding them and fighting for their rights. Survived by her ever faithful, loving husband and best friend of 43 AMAZING years, Brian Leonard McNeil. Daughters Lisa McNeil (Dominic Landry), Anne (Dennis) Thornton, Brianne (James) Malanka and sons Kyle Littler and Troy Wilton. Grandchildren Cole, Lance, Landon, Levi, Alexis, and Logan. Sisters Etta (Ray) Holland, Violet Young, Robeena Haig, Rita (Lawrence) DeBreau, and Karen (Nick) Epifano. She will be sadly missed by her fur babies, Thor, Pearl, Flower and Toby. Predeceased by her loving father and mother in law Michael Francis McNeil and Annie Rita McNeil, brothers Herbert Wilton and Joseph Boutlier and sister Mary Boutlier. Nieces and nephews and many brothers and sisters in law. Every end is a new beginning, just remember to breath. I will wait for the day that we can be together again. I love you my special angel, Brian. A private family service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020