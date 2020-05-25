Passed peacefully at the Muskoka Landing days after her 87th birthday. Jean is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elvin Williams and her beloved and cherished son Ken Williams. Jean is survived by her grandson Chad (Jennifer) and granddaughter Lori (Kevin), great-grandchildren, Hannah, Zack, Mason, Kailey and Morgan and her great-great-granddaughters Aliyah and Nyah. Jean is also remembered fondly by her surviving sisters and brother. Grandma was a soft and kind soul, she had a brilliant mind and at times, much to our delight, a wicked sense of humour. She will be greatly missed. May you rest in eternal peace GG with grandpa and dad. We love you and miss you forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 25, 2020.