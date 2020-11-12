1/
Jean (Roach) Boileau
Jean Boileau (Roach) passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by her husband Doug, she is survived by her children Sandra (David), Michael (Michele) and Suzanne (Orhan). Loving grandmother to Sara (Luke), Seth, Quinn, Mehmed, Riley and Baileigh and step-great-grandmother to Gabriel and Ava. Jean's sweet kindness, generosity and friendliness will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched over the years, through many municipalities, including Montreal, Moncton, Bradford, Newmarket, Barrie and even Milwaukee. She leaves behind many beloved relatives and friends who can honestly say that she made an impact on their lives. She will be sadly missed but forever hold a dear place in our hearts. To read her full obituary and pay tribute, please visit imfunerals.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 12, 2020.
