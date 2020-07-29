1/1
Jean Christina Barrett
Barrett; Jean Christina (nee Cameron)- Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Jean, beloved wife of the late Robert 'Bob" Barrett. Loving mother of Deb (Rob) and Linda (James). Cherished grandmother of Amanda (Greg) and Kelly (George). Survived by her other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Doug Cameron (Maureen). Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
