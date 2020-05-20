Jean Dorothy Wale
Passed away at Campbell House Hospice Collingwood on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Harry T. Wale of Wasaga Beach, married together for 62 years. Loving mother to Richard (Patricia A. Muir) of Toronto. Survived by her sister Loreen and her husband Bill Wilson of Orillia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jean spent 28 years of service at Litton Systems in the Aero Space Industry. Cremation has taken place. Internment at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke. In memory of Jean, donations may be made to Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. To leave a condolence or to share a memory of Jean, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
0 entries
