Died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday November 21, 2020. Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years Ken Brown. She will be remembered as a loving mother by her children Chris (John) Mazur, Cindy (Anthony) Griffiths and Aaron (Lorraine) Brown. Proud grandmother of Kaitlyn (Jason), Andrew, Sadye (Hazen), Joe (Erica), Sam, William, Morgan and Cameron and great grandmother of Violet, Alex, Faron, Annabelle, Jacob, Quinnton and Chase. Betty will be deeply missed by her sister Barb (Roy) Mathers and extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful care team Dr. Murphy, nurse Tracy, PSW's Valerie, Krissie, Jackie, Chantal, Liza, Dana and Jessica for their exceptional care and kindness. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Betty's life will be held next spring. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Parkinson Society or the Arthritis Society. Friends may visit the online Betty's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettuneralhomes.com