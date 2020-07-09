1/1
Jean Elizabeth Somerville
Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in her 93 year. Beloved wife of John. Loved mother of Tom (Kim), Fred and Robert (Kathy). Loving grandmother of Lindsay, Justin, James, Thomson and Dana. Great-grandmother to Kenzie and Freya. Step-grandmother to Sarah (Sami) and Katie. Jean will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Family graveside service was held at Alliston Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's memory can be made to Alliston Food Bank, My Sisters Place or Contact. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
