Jean ELLIOTT

A name synonymous with smiles, kindness, fun, being a wife (to Bob), a mum (to Janet and Suzy), a grandma (to Brandon and Harry), a mother-in-law (to Kevin and Graham), a nurse (to most of the town of Richmond Hill), a prolific knitter, a Brown Owl, a Kinette, a Florida Snowbird, and a baker of the most amazing chocolate cake and apple crisp. Born in Nova Scotia, and raised in Montreal, Jean married Bob Elliott (man of her dreams) in 1961, shortly after graduating at the top of her class from Montreal General Hospital Nursing School. Soon after the birth of Janet, the couple moved to Toronto, where Suzy was born, and then settled to a happy, busy life in Richmond Hill. Family, friends, church, nursing - these were the things that were at the heart of Jean's life. Retirement brought winters in Florida and a move to Green Briar in Alliston, where Jean's warmth and kindness meant she and Bob made many more friends. Sadly, due to current circumstances, we will only be able to have a very small family funeral, but when life returns to normal, we'll have a party to celebrate the life of a great lady. So in the meantime, let's all raise a G&T to Jean! www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.