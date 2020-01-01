|
It is with the greatest of sorrow that we say goodbye to Jean Ilene Michaud (nee Lefteruk) who passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Tiffin House retirement residence in Midland, Ontario. She was in her 87th year. She is survived by her husband Gerald R. Michaud. She leaves her three sons, Barry and his wife Debbie of Tiny, Ontario, Brian of Toronto and Brent of Montreal. She leaves two sisters in Sault Ste. Marie, Joyce and husband Harold Peer and Evelyn Fowler. She leaves brothers Edward and wife Bella of Winnipeg and Ralph and wife Linda of Calgary. She is predeceased by both her sister Wilma and her husband John Check of St. Albert, Alberta. Jean with her husband Gerry, lived her married life in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, raising a family, working, and creating memories. Together they were able to travel the world, sail the seven seas and enjoy life's many rewards. A special thank you is extended the entire staff of Tiffin House for their care and support during her final days. Arrangements have been entrusted to the LeClair Cremation Centre of Midland.