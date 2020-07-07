Passed away peacefully at Grove Park Home in Barrie on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Jean Whitton (nee Dawes) of Hillsdale in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Whitton. Dear mother of Paul (Terry) Whitton of Severn, Tom (Pam) Whitton of Oro-Medonte, and Katie (Brian) Johns of Hillsdale. Proud grandmother of April (Kyle), Jonathon, Matthew (Karley), Rhonda (Cody), Brianna, Jordan (Cara), Sean, and Stephanie. Great-grandmother of Parker, Colton, Hayden, Van, and Maeve. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family service will be held, with an interment at the Hillsdale Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Hillsdale Presbyterian Cemetery.



