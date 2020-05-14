Died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 85. Jean of Stayner, beloved wife of the late Don (1987). Loving mother of Donna (Barry Gerrior), Dianne (the late Gary Richardson (2020)), David (Sheryl) and Joan (Joe Forester). Cherished grandmother of Nicky (Nick), Jenny (Matt), John (Lisa), Kelly, Kurtis (Melinda), Lisa (Amir), Mandy (Zach) and Jackie and great-grandmother Benjamin, Madison, Alex, Amelia, Gabriel, Elisha, Rory and Rogan. Dear sister of Margaret (the late Bud Raymond), the late Lloyd (Late Lily) Brown and the late Gordon (Eileen) Brown. She will also missed by her many nieces and nephews. Jean was a kind and faithful woman. She was a well known figure in the community as a real estate agent and Barber for many years. She was a faith attendee of First Baptist Church. She will be deeply missed. The family is gathering for a private graveside ceremony at Stayner Union Cemetery. When conditions permit, a Celebration will be held at First Baptist Church. If desired, a donation to the First Baptist Church, Stayner or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. For further information and to sign Jean's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.