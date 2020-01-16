|
Peacefully with her family by her side, at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Jean Campbell of Ramara, beloved wife of Herb Campbell. Loving mother of Trudy Levasseur (Gerry ), Bill Campbell (Karen Pickering), Wendy Murphy (Allan), Karen Hisey (Paul), Rick Campbell (Tammy). Cherished by her grandchildren Ashlee Figliomeni (Frank), Shaun MacDonald (Tara), Johnnie Murphy (Jenna), Cody Murphy, Shea Murphy, Nikki Willette (Justin), Rebekka Quinones (Heberto), Kassi Hisey-Burman (Justin Burman), Kandis Hisey (Adam Dolson), Michael Campbell (Teneal), Megan Campbell (Steve Kenney), Matthew Campbell, Aynsley Nicholson. Fondly remembered by her great grandchildren Tristan and Nathan Figliomeni, Charley MacDonald, Bailee Totten-MacDonald, Jack, Finnegan and McKenna Murphy, Sofia Quinones, Colton and Dawson Hisey-Burman, Khaya Willette, and Kallie Campbell. Predeceased by her siblings Vera (George) Brown, William (Ann) Moore, Barry Moore, Lloyd (Betty-Lou) Moore. Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at OSMH for their outstanding care. A casual Reception reflecting on Jean's life will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 1- 4 P.M. at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. In lieu flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the . Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020