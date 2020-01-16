Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mary Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully with her family by her side, at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Jean Campbell of Ramara, beloved wife of Herb Campbell. Loving mother of Trudy Levasseur (Gerry ), Bill Campbell (Karen Pickering), Wendy Murphy (Allan), Karen Hisey (Paul), Rick Campbell (Tammy). Cherished by her grandchildren Ashlee Figliomeni (Frank), Shaun MacDonald (Tara), Johnnie Murphy (Jenna), Cody Murphy, Shea Murphy, Nikki Willette (Justin), Rebekka Quinones (Heberto), Kassi Hisey-Burman (Justin Burman), Kandis Hisey (Adam Dolson), Michael Campbell (Teneal), Megan Campbell (Steve Kenney), Matthew Campbell, Aynsley Nicholson. Fondly remembered by her great grandchildren Tristan and Nathan Figliomeni, Charley MacDonald, Bailee Totten-MacDonald, Jack, Finnegan and McKenna Murphy, Sofia Quinones, Colton and Dawson Hisey-Burman, Khaya Willette, and Kallie Campbell. Predeceased by her siblings Vera (George) Brown, William (Ann) Moore, Barry Moore, Lloyd (Betty-Lou) Moore. Heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at OSMH for their outstanding care. A casual Reception reflecting on Jean's life will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 1- 4 P.M. at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. In lieu flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the . Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -