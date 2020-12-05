1/1
Jean McMullan
(nee Wales) Passed away in her 98th year surrounded by lots of love and her family as she wished! Jean was predeceased by her husband William (Bill) who passed away in 2000. She was the loving mother of Marsha, grandma of Kelly (Marc), Paul (Marichu),Rhonda and the late Matthew great-grandma of Tyler (Jessica), Mercedes and Brina and great-great-grandma to Colton and Owen. Jean was one of 14 and was predeceased by all except her brother Murray (Monica). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Jean was an amazing woman who loved life and her many friends. God looked around his garden And found an empty space He then looked down and saw your tired face He placed his arms around you and lifted you up to rest Gods garden must be beautiful He only takes the best! Unknown In lieu of flowers the family asks you please donate in Jean's memory to Hospice Huronia -Tomkins House. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapelcom


Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 5, 2020.
