With heavy hearts, the Quesnelle family mourn the loss of a son and brother. Jean-Paul Quesnelle, born February 27th, 1959 passed away suddenly in his home on December 2, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. Son of Martial (late) and Marguerite Quesnelle and brother to Jeanne Odesse (Michael), Michelle Robitaille (Tom), Roger Quesnelle (Belinda), Denise Waltenbury (Randy), Claudette Stewart (Shawn) & Yves Quesnelle (Susan). Jean-Paul also leaves behind his much loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. JP, you did not die alone as part of us went with you. The moment that your heart stopped, our lives changed forever. We thank you for your kindness and beautiful smile, so grateful for our memories. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Find your wings and be at peace. Until we meet again, xo. Respecting his wishes, cremation will take place and due to Covid-19, there will be a private family ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.

Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 4, 2020.
