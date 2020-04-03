Home

Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Jeanette (Roi) PICOTTE

Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Marc Picotte. Loving mother of Marie Bonner (Cam), John (Donna), Cecile Therrien (Pat), Elaine (John), Colette Scheld (Lothar), Martin (Susan) and Richard. Sister of Leo, Leonard, Maurice, Cecile Berriault and predeceased by André, Bertha Dupuis and Stella Juneau. She will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A graveside service will take place this summer at St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020
