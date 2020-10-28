1/1
Jeanette POTTS
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Bay Haven in her 86th year. Jeanette, was the beloved wife of the late Fred Potts (2010). She will be remembered as the loving mother of Stephen (Karen) Potts, Kelly Potts (Terry Wilisky) and the late Michael (1979). Forever cherished grandmother of Natalie and Robert. Born in Toronto to parents Frank and Hilda Hillier; she was predeceased by her brother Robert and sister Helen. Jeanette was active in the community as a member of the Eastern Star and Ladies Oriental Shrine. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private family graveside service was held at First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of choice. Friends may visit Jeanette's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 28, 2020.
