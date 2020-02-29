|
|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Columbia Forest, Waterloo, in her 91st year. With profound sadness, we let go of our beautiful, strong, amazing mom and grandmother and have her reunite with her love, her husband Robert Roy (2018). Saying goodbye to their mom, best friend and grandma is Marie (Scott), Brayden, Brooklyn, Connor and Cameron, Michelle (Mike), Addison and Emerson, all of Waterloo; Rob (Deanna), Eric and Luc, of Barrie. She loved her family and cared for them until her last breath, she loved her coffee and listening to music. The last two years have been the most amazing years. The friendships, the memories will forever be treasured in our hearts. Thank you to the staff at Columbia Forest for their care, love and compassion shown to our mom. Anna, Danuta, there are no words for how you cared for her and for us right up until the end, we are forever grateful. Andy, Kristen from Our Helping Hand, we feel blessed to have had you angels looking after Audrey. From the dog visits, the bingo, the bocci ball, the coffees, the live music, never would our mom have experienced any of this if it wasn't for you girls. You were amazing companions to her and she treasured every minute. Mom, you are the strongest woman we knew and it has been quite a journey, you are finally back with your love. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 518.772.1237.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 29, 2020