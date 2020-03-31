Home

Jeffrey Carl SHEPPARD

Jeffrey Carl SHEPPARD Obituary
August 3, 1972 - March 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Jeff is predeceased by his father Carl (2019) and his great niece Riley. He is survived by his mother Jane and will be deeply missed by his sons Wyatt & Jesse, sister Sarah (Bryan) and nieces and nephews Austin, Robert (Kayleigh), Rebecca (Joel), Jeffrey, Kailee and Brendan. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Jeff's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020
