Jeffrey John Joseph Dellhide, in his 41st year, passed away September 3, 2020 in Windsor, Ontario. Beloved son of David and the late Lynda, dear stepson of Wendy. Loved and missed by Jeremy, Jason and Carrie, Jake, Poppy, Eli, Chelsea and Prizey. Loved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Sadly missed by Christine and James McCandless. Dear friend of Victoria Polyak and neighbours at iCheck Motel. Celebration of Life to be held at the Alliston Legion, Branch 171, 111 Dufferin Street South, Alliston, on Saturday October 3 at noon. Light lunch to follow. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Entrusted to care at Trillium Cremation Ltd. Interment at a later date at McNeil Cemetery, Priceville, Ontario.



