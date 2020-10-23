Jennette LAWS

Passed peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Wednesday October 14, 2020 in her 89th year. Jennette, predeceased by her husband Edwin, will be sadly missed by her children Judith (Seppo) Nurmi, James (Lisa), Jill Laws, and Todd (Karon), by her grandchildren Anja, Serena, Markus, Eve, Alicia, Anna, and Evan, and by her great grandchildren Mila, Clara, and Ella. Jeanette is survived by her sister Shirley Priest and by her sister-in-law Connie Merriam. Jennette will be fondly remembered by the Reid family. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Comfy Cat Shelter of Orillia or Covenant House and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com