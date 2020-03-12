|
The Family of Jennifer Aikins sadly announce the passing of our beloved sister Jenny on March 10, 2020 at the grand old age of 51. She passed peacefully surrounded by most of her siblings. Jenny leaves behind eight brothers and sisters and dozens of nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and two siblings. The family wish to thank the great community of Collingwood where Jenny spent much of her life, living on her own, and eventually in group homes in Wasaga and Stayner. She lived a simple but happy life, walking to Timmies for coffee, visiting the library to borrow videos, and volunteering at local businesses. But her favourite times were spent at the Elvis Festival. Sadly, she did not live long enough to see her Leaf's win a Stanley Cup. We wish to especially thank the staff at e3 Community Services for their loving care of Jenny over the past 25 plus years. Your care and compassion for Jenny truly made a difference in her life. You were as much her family as we were. We will be grateful forever to you. Donations in Jenny's memory can be made to e3 Community Services in Collingwood.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020