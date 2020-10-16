1/1
Jeremy Joseph Zanin
Passed away suddenly in Orillia on October 10, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Loving son of Pauline Marie Vaillancourt Zanin. Brother of Anthony Zanin. Beloved son of George Zanin. He will be greatly missed by John and Joanne and Cory Patterson. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends. A visitation was held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 followed by cremation. Memorial donations to the War Amps would be appreciated by the family. If you wish to attend the visitation please contact the family or Penetanguishene Funeral Home directly. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca RIP Z-man Zanin

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 16, 2020.
