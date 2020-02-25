|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland on Friday, February 14, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette. Dear father of Patricia (Sid) Brouwer of Red Deer, Atla., Allan (Susan) of Stayner, ON., and Donald (Wanda) of Barrie ON. Cherished pepere of Christopher (Laura), Robyn (Kevin), David (Laura), Eric (Kat), Ashley (Greg), Megan (Travis), Matthew and Austin (Jaimy). Great-pepere of Keira, Carlena, Brooklyn, Helen, Riley, Anna-Marie (Pookie), Cara, and Jess. Will be missed by his siblings Eileen, Joanne and Peter and sisters-in-law Eleanor, Kathleen and Freda Mayer and brothers-in-law Richard Robitaille and Ed Tetreault. Predeceased by brothers; Raymond, David, Archie, Douglas; sister-in-law Evelyn, Teresa, Carmel, Cecile Robitaille; brother-in-law Stan Moor, Ronnie Faubert and Albert Mayer. Will be held dear in the hearts of many extended family members and friends. Jerry retired from the town works department of Penetanguishene. He was an active member of the Hunters and Anglers and the Legion. He was a long-time fan of the Kings hockey team. He was an avid gardener and compassionate father and grandfather. He also leaves behind very dear friends. Visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home (155 Main St.) on Tuesday, February 18th. A funeral mass was held at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 19th. Cremation followed the Funeral Mass. If desired, in memoriam donations to Diabetes Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family and may be made by cheque or online.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020