1/1
Jerry GREENSIDES
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 27, 1937 - July 17, 2020 Jerry passed away at I.O.O.F. Seniors Home, Barrie on Friday July 27th, 2020. Beloved father of Glenn Greensides (Elizabeth), Stephen Greensides, Kathy Carter (Rob) and Kelly Halls (Mark). Dear grandfather of Keith, Connor, Owen and Emma. Jerry was born and raised in Cobalt, Ontario and is predeceased by his parents Elmer and Marie Greensides. Jerry was a lifelong member of UA Local 46 serving as a pipeline welder. A private ceremony will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations in Jerry's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul F. Kent Funeral Home
16 King Street North
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
(705) 458-4402
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul F. Kent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Deepest condolences from the Birtch family originally from Cobalt. Our parents told us lots of great stories of Jerry and his parents. True friendships.
Nancy Birtch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved