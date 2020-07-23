February 27, 1937 - July 17, 2020 Jerry passed away at I.O.O.F. Seniors Home, Barrie on Friday July 27th, 2020. Beloved father of Glenn Greensides (Elizabeth), Stephen Greensides, Kathy Carter (Rob) and Kelly Halls (Mark). Dear grandfather of Keith, Connor, Owen and Emma. Jerry was born and raised in Cobalt, Ontario and is predeceased by his parents Elmer and Marie Greensides. Jerry was a lifelong member of UA Local 46 serving as a pipeline welder. A private ceremony will be held at Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations in Jerry's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown.)



