Jerry Jaworsky
Passed away at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Burnaice Jaworsky (nee Schneider). Loved father of James Jaworsky (Iuliia) and Jerome Jaworsky (Brenda). Loving grandfather of Nicole, Jayden and Camron. A private family celebration of Jerry's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
