Jerry Jaworsky

Passed away at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Burnaice Jaworsky (nee Schneider). Loved father of James Jaworsky (Iuliia) and Jerome Jaworsky (Brenda). Loving grandfather of Nicole, Jayden and Camron. A private family celebration of Jerry's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.