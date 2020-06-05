Jerry MAILLOUX
Peacefully at Georgian Village on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Clothilde (nee Lesperance). Loving father of Joan Dufour and her husband Don and Neil Mailloux and his wife Janet. Cherished grandfather of Cindy, Jeremy, Shelley and Sarah. Great-grandfather of seven and great-great-grandfather of one. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Georgian Village. Memorial donations to the Georgian Village would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home, 705-549-3155.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
