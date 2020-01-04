|
Born November 22, 1997, passed suddenly at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, on December 29, 2019, at the young age of 22. Jesse is survived by his loving parents Cassandra Brown and Ryan Morris, dear brother Paytton (Hailey), grandparents Shirley Brown (widow of Neil), Jim and Annie Morris, Terry Villemaire, loving Aunt Jaime (and Steve), uncles Thomas and Liam, Aunt Katie and his devoted girlfriend, Hailea. He will be missed by many family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 between 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 24 James St E. Orillia. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations may be made to the Canadian Centre for Addiction and Mental Health through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca