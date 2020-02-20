|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her 93rd year. Jessie Dolan beloved wife of the late Reverend Meryle Dolan, loving mother of Diane (Wilf) of Gander, NL, Gail (Joe) of Oshawa, ON, Janice (Alexander) of Virginia Beach, VA and Larry Dolan. Cherished grandmother of Sandy, Gary, Kevin, Nicolas, Trevor, Sarah, Amy, Mark and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Margaret Dickson and Caroline Wise and predeceased by siblings Edith Eades, Francis Ritchie, Louise Clayton, Frank Evans and June Harris. Jessie will be missed by her nieces, nephews and dear friends. As per Jessie's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Family to gather at a later date for a committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of ones' choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020