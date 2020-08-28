Jessie Isabel MacDougall Wilson, R.N., O.O., born in Westville, Pictou County, NS, 20 March 1933 - died Collingwood, Ontario, 22 August 2020. Gold Medalist Old Aberdeen Hospital School of Nursing; married Rev Douglas A. Wilson in 1954 and moved to Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, NS. In 1962 they moved to Trenton, ON and then to Collingwood in 1976. Survived by children Margaret Joyce Wilson Agnew (Douglas); Ervin Curtis; Richard Douglas (Laura); grandchildren Brent, Mark, Caitlyn, Jeremy and Alexander and sister Mary. Interment at Collingwood Presbyterian Cemetery. Donations to the Children's Ministries First Presbyterian Church, Collingwood and Victorian Order of Nurses would be appreciated. Friends may visit Isabel's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com