Jessie McEACHERN

Passed away peacefully on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Jessie, beloved wife of the late R.D. McEachern (2014). Loving mother of David (Jen Chestnut), Marilyn, Brenda (Brian) Hampson, Barbara (John) Rizek, Janice (Jody) Livingstone and Ken (Samantha) McEachern. Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Ashley (Nick), Katherine (Justice), Caitlyn, Lauren, Dylan, Evan (Tristan), Claire and her great-grandchildren Isiah, Ella, Jack, Arthur, Henry, Austin, Archie and Kimberley. Predeceased by her grandson Kimmy Hampson. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Collingwood Nursing Home, Dr. Rowlinson and Dr. Quigg for all of the care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the General & Marine Hospital in Jessie's memory. Friends may visit Jessie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com