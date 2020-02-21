|
Jill Christine Doble died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood. Despite her diagnosis of cancer, she continued to live her life with her usual ferocious zeal and energy. Jill grew up a few miles from Uxbridge and always considered herself a "farm girl." She attended McMaster University and the Ontario Teacher Education College. She taught elementary grades within the Toronto and York Region School Boards where she shared her love of music and physical activities with her students and strove to expose them to the wonders of nature. She was a hike leader and member of the Executive for the Oak Ridges Trail Association. After moving to Collingwood in 2010 she became actively involved in numerous organizations. She served as President of Sound Investment Choir, editor of the Blue Mountain Bruce Trail Club (BMBTC) quarterly newsletter, Co-Director of the Collingwood Arboretum, and leader of BMBTC and Probus-by-the-Bay hikes, and cross-country ski and snowshoe treks. Jill cultivated a broad network of friends through her diverse interests. She was known as being direct, honest and loyal to her friends and family. Jill definitely knew how to have fun. Her sense of humour and beautiful smile drew others to her. Jill was predeceased by her parents, Laurence and Dorothy (nee Davies) Doble, and brother, David Doble. She was the loving sister of Kevin Doble (Joanne), Susan Doble (John Fisk), and Jude Doble (Paul Harnack); treasured aunt of Lindsey Justynski (Dave), Brett Doble (Emma), Briar Sasso (Sean), Jordan Fisk (Dominique Shephard), Ryan Fisk and Finley Harnack; and great-aunt of Calem and Harvey Justynski and Isla Sasso. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Thank you to all who supported Jill throughout her journey. Jill's wish to be an active participant in her own Celebration of Life was fulfilled on December 22, 2019 with the help of the Living Wish Foundation. At her Celebration, the challenge that Jill issued others was to dig deep, as she had done, and share their personal and financial resources for the betterment of their own communities. As per Jill's wishes, there will be no memorial service. A serviceberry tree and bench in the Collingwood Arboretum will be dedicated in Jill's memory. For information regarding suggested donations in Jill's memory please refer to her full obituary at: www.affordablecremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020