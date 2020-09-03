1/1
Jill JOSEPH
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House, Penetanguishene on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 67, of Coldwater. Loved mother of Brad (Corinna) and Julie (Jordan). Loving grandmother of Haylee, Summer, and Ashlee. Dear sister of Diane Webb, Paula Carney, Joyce Donnelly and the late Ricky Mainhout. Jill was a long-time employee of Coldwater Foodland. At Jill's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Jill may be made to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 3, 2020.
