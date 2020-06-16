It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Jim Campsall aged 78, at his home Sunday June 14, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was a loving husband, and best friend to Roberta, loving father of Jean (Toby) Nash, Karen (Dan) Bavdek, Jason (Terrine) Campsall, proud grandfather of Ryan (Katriona), Chelsea, Sadie, Grace and Caleb, and great grandfather to Lane, Dean and Elinor. The family would like to personally thank Colleen and all at Bayshore Home Care, and Dr Steffens for providing the best of care. A private family interment has taken place in Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RVH Cancer Centre. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca "It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember"
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 16, 2020.