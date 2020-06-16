Jim CAMPSALL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Jim Campsall aged 78, at his home Sunday June 14, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was a loving husband, and best friend to Roberta, loving father of Jean (Toby) Nash, Karen (Dan) Bavdek, Jason (Terrine) Campsall, proud grandfather of Ryan (Katriona), Chelsea, Sadie, Grace and Caleb, and great grandfather to Lane, Dean and Elinor. The family would like to personally thank Colleen and all at Bayshore Home Care, and Dr Steffens for providing the best of care. A private family interment has taken place in Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RVH Cancer Centre. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca "It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved