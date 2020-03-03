|
|
son of Jean and Palmer Hayhurst, passed away February 29, 2020 at his farm near Collingwood, Ontario, surrounded by his children Cindy (Cid), Jim Jr. (Jimmy) and Barb (Boo), and his loyal dog, Scout. He spent his final days telling stories and sharing advice with his seven grandchildren (Ben, Statten, Quinn, Cameron, Tatum, Griffen, and PJ); supported by his kids-in-law Scott Hanson, Beth Hayhurst and Paddy Flynn; and remembering old times with his brothers George and Doug, plus countless friends who visited, called and wrote. Jim never had a bucket list because "My life has been the most incredible series of people and adventures. Even I wouldn't have come up with that list." In 1969, Jim caused an international incident by photographing Russians drinking Alberta Vodka in Red Square for an ad campaign. He devised infamous strategies at PC leadership races, including John Crosbie's ill-fated blimp. He was part of the tiny but mighty Arctic Trading Company when they beat LL Bean and Neiman Marcus for "global catalogue of the year". He invested in first-time entrepreneurs, often women, including the Kettle Creek Canvas Company and Smith & Jamieson Tea. Through the 1970s and 80s, Jim and his team built Hayhurst Advertising into one of the top agencies in Canada, acquiring options to buy firms in 28 countries before selling to Saatchi & Saatchi in 1985. Too young to retire, he committed himself to making a difference. He was the Chairman of Outward Bound Canada. He created the Hayhurst Career Centre, helping hundreds of people articulate their goals and achieve professional success. His "Wagon Master" metaphor captured his character better than any other title. In 1988, he and Jimmy were members of the Canadian Everest Expedition, an experience that became a speech and best-selling book, The Right Mountain. Four years later, they co-founded Trails Youth Initiatives (Trails), an award-winning outdoor-based program that sees nearly 100% of its at-risk youth graduates complete post-secondary education. Trails was his last great love and he wanted everyone to know about it. He gave the best hugs - and always to those who needed them most - whether they were an inner-city kid wanting to give up or a Bay Street CEO wanting to give back. He did both in his final days. Jim gave everyone nicknames and was adored by all who knew him. He was Canada Post's favourite stop, every executive assistant's favourite phone call and a trusted confidante to his kids' friends - and friends' kids. Perhaps Boo put it best when she said, "He's not glass half-full. He's glass always-filling." He loved sharing his special places. The Funny Farm (where he and Swebbs welcomed many a "broken wing"), ski chalets (chaperoning kids' parties with scotch and a novel), Naples, Caledon Mountain Trout Club, Toronto Golf, Olde Florida, and his beloved cottage on Smoke Lake, Algonquin Park where an evening of fishing always included Doritos, drinks in peanut butter jars, funny hats - and hopefully a "Wall Fish" caught on a fly rod. His friends were eclectic - the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, a cowboy, an ex-con - but they all passed Jim's litmus test: "Be interesting and interested". They were loyal but they challenged him. They didn't shy away from saying "I love you". Above all else - business, philanthropy, friendships, adventures - Jim was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He took Cid ("Cindy Lou Who") to PC leadership conventions; shared a passion for horses and writing; and was a fixture in his fur coat and hat at Bennamin, Rooney and Whiff's ski races. He taught Jimmy ("Dimmy") about public speaking; explored the Arctic together on March Breaks; and cheered Stat Man, Quinnamon and Taters at their rugby and basketball games. He took Boo ("Lambchop") fly-fishing in the UK; never left her side as she battled flesh-eating disease; and loved watching Wilbur play hockey (and remind his grandfather to remove his hat when entering the Osler Brook clubhouse). Thanks to Drs. John Clifford and Chantal Perrot, Dying With Dignity and Canada's evolving M.A.I.D. legislation, Jim left on his own terms. In life he taught us how to live. In death he taught us how to die. If you are so inclined, please remember Trails Youth Initiatives with a donation to their Vision Fund, or with a bequest in your will, as he did. A celebration of life will take place in early May in Collingwood. Friends may visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020