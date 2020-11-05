1/2
Jo-Anne Louise Marshall
Passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Toronto, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 55. Loving mom of Liam Marshall (Rebecca). Dear sister of Jennifer Armstrong (James). Cherished daughter of Leone & Thomas Marshall. Jo-Anne will be sadly missed by her niece Hope and nephews Zachary and Finlay. Jo-Anne was a social worker and was currently studying for her Masters in Social Work. Friends were received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. A private family service was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. Friends are welcome to view the service by following this link; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ Memorial donations to Save The Mothers (www.savethemothers.org), Compassion Canada (www.compassion.ca), Sleeping Children Around The World (www.scaw.org), Northern Lights or a local charity in your area would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 5, 2020.
