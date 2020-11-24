(Respected Member of Ramona Hall) Peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 76. Joan Carrick of Washago, beloved wife of Joseph (Joe) Carrick. Loving mother of Sandra (Brad) Eaton, Jeff (Lynda) Carrick, and Randy (Bonnie) Carrick. Loved grandma of Laura, Greg, Brittany, Josh, Jake, Dawson, Kevin, Clayton and Colton. Predeceased by her sister Barbara Walker. Joan will be missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A private family graveside service will be held at St. George's Fairvalley Cemetery, Fairvalley. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Blood Services give.blood.ca/donate
